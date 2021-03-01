NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.73.

NVDA stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $547.24. 147,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,230,771. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.