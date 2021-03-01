NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $553.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.