Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 31,500 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,749,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 398,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

