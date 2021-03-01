OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCFC opened at $21.73 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

