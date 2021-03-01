Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $214.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $220.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

