Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.57. 658,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,874. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.