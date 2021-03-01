Old North State Trust LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,236.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.