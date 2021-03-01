Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,614. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $73,520 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

