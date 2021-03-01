Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 32,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

