ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

