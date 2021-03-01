ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

ON24 stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

