Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Onex from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of ONEXF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. Onex has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.62.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.