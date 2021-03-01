Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $44-44.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.21 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 149,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.