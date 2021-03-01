Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 981,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,012,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

