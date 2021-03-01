OpenDAO (OPEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.17 or 0.00783225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

OpenDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

