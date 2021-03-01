Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Raised to $16.00 at Lake Street Capital

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of OPRA opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

