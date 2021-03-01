Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $38.00 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.