Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

AUPH stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

