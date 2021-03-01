Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

