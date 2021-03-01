Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.01 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

STT opened at $72.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

