Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,869 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,274 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

