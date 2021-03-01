Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,665 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

PB stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

