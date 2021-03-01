Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.