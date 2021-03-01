ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 10.1%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $35.67. 191,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 276,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

