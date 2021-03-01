Origin Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $82.99 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.99 million and approximately $63.04 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00750630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,705,678 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

