Ormeus Cash Market Cap Tops $2.71 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 47% against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $3,117.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00357288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

