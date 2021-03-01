Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,698,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of OR opened at $9.99 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

