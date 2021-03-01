Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

TSE:OR opened at C$12.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 127.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.