Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.71 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

