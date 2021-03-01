Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 2,130,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,891,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

