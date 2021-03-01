Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OVCHY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

