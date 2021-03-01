Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

NYSE:OMI opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

