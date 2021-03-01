PAC Global (PAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $44,205.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $28.80 million and $44,205.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00029019 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 275.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,142,697,836 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

