Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

