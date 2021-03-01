PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.62% of PagSeguro Digital worth $302,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $3,004,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

