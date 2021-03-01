Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $358.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

