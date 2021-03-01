Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Parachute has a market cap of $5.19 million and $113,677.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002692 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 145% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,656,776 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.