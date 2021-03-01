Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $36,000 Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 247,801 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

