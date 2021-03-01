Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $31,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Magnite by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 465,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,701 shares of company stock worth $7,052,433 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNI opened at $48.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.11 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

