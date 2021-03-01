Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 1,392 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 213,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

RXT stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,969 over the last 90 days.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

