Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 669 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,773. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

