Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 562,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,675.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 558,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 244,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 11,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,703. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

