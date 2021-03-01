Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.