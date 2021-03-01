Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,679 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.92. 57,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,318. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2,565.14, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

