Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 690.9% in February

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 690.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGOL opened at $0.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

