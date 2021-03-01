Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATI. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATI opened at $10.41 on Monday. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of 148.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

