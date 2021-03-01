Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.