Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $676.34 million and approximately $108.17 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00160054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.