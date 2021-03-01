Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $12.06 on Monday. Paya has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28.

Several research firms have commented on PAYA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

