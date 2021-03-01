PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Up 8.4%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) shares shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.46. 503,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 362,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBFX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 126,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

